Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Ski Valley expected to reopen Thursday

ski valley.jpg
KGUN9
ski valley.jpg
Posted at 2:31 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 16:31:41-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley says the resort may reopen Thursday, Jan. 19.

Ski Valley was closed due to storms affecting southern Arizona over the weekend.

While they hope to open on Thursday, the resort's status will be weather-dependent.

The City of Tucson and surrounding areas were affected by the heavy rains, as one organization helped clean up trash that was washed away.

Swift water also recently swept away several people, but Tucson fire departments were able to rescue them.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE