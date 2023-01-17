Ski Valley expected to reopen Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mount Lemmon's Ski Valley says the resort may reopen Thursday, Jan. 19.

Ski Valley was closed due to storms affecting southern Arizona over the weekend.

While they hope to open on Thursday, the resort's status will be weather-dependent.

UPDATE: Jan 17, 2023. Ski Valley will NOT be open Jan 18th due to damage caused by the recent storms. We hope to be open on Thursday, Jan 19th but will keep you updated! — Mt. Lemmon Ski (@skithelemmon) January 17, 2023

The City of Tucson and surrounding areas were affected by the heavy rains, as one organization helped clean up trash that was washed away.

Swift water also recently swept away several people, but Tucson fire departments were able to rescue them.