SARA rescued hikers over the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued hikers on Bear Canyon Trail on Jan. 16 at night.

The hikers were on the trail leading to Seven Falls when they became trapped by rising water.

In order to get to them and return them to safety, rescuers had to climb over a nearby ridge. There were no injuries.

The morning of Jan. 16, SARA

This morning, SARA responded to a search on Mount Lemmon for two lost backpackers an unknown destination or plan.

Over 24 volunteers help search for them as teams from different areas of Mount Lemmon were sent where they encountered heavy snow and rain.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety also responded with one of its helicopters.

The AZDPS team was able to locate and extract the hikers around noon.

The hikers had started their hike Saturday afternoon and were supposed to return Sunday afternoon. However, rising water in the Sycamore Reservoir trapped them and they were unable to evacuate the area on their own.

They were not injured.

SARA wants to remind people that heavy rain and snow are causing flooding in the backcountry of Mount Lemmon, which can lead to flooding downhill. A flood warning remains in effect for Sabino Canyon. Hikers should always check the weather, and tell someone where they are going, and when to expect them back.

