Fire departments rescue four people in swift water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fire departments in Tucson worked together and responded to a swift water.

The Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire Department, and Golder Ranch Fire Department rescued four people on Monday afternoon.

Four people were rescued in swift water in Santa Cruz River near First Avenue and Wetmore Road.

They are expected to be okay.

