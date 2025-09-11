Six people laid off at Arizona Public Media this week following funding cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Layoffs hit Arizona Public Media (AZPM) Monday, tied to Congress’s cut of more than $1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB).

The funding helped to fund PBS, NPR and other forms of public broadcasting.

AZPM's Chief Operating Officer Gene Robinson said six positions were eliminated from three different units across the company.

He said nine to 15% of Arizona Public Media's annual budget came from CPB, adding that most of their funding comes from local listeners - around 60%.

While AZPM's cuts were smaller compared to other public media stations across the country, Robinson said it’s still difficult. He said AZPM knew this might be a possibility and had been planning for changes since July.

“Viewers will not see any change in what they receive from us over the air, TV or radio. In fact, we're looking to create more programs, offer more content. So, the changes are made with that in mind. Content that creates may be a smaller financial footprint," Robinson said.

Robinson extended his gratitude to viewers for their support as they work to adjust content during this time.