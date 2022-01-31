Watch
Single-vehicle collision on Benson Highway and Irvington

Officers are on scene and four unidentified people transported to hospital
Benson Highway and Irvington
Posted at 3:10 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:10:51-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A single vehicle collision occurred earlier today on Benson Highway and Irvington, according to the Pima county Sheriff's Department.

Four unidentified passengers have been taken to a local hospital.

PCSD says drivers are to expect traffic delays.

