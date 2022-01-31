Single-vehicle collision on Benson Highway and Irvington

TUCSON, Ariz. — A single vehicle collision occurred earlier today on Benson Highway and Irvington, according to the Pima county Sheriff's Department.
Four unidentified passengers have been taken to a local hospital.
PCSD says drivers are to expect traffic delays.
