Silver Alert: DPS searching for missing Sierra Vista man

Jonathan Michael White, 75, last seen Sunday morning
Jonathan Michael White
Arizona DPS
Arizona DPS is looking for Jonathan Michael White, 75, of Sierra Vista.
Jonathan Michael White
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 07:55:09-04

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man.

DPS says Jonathan Michael White, 75, was last seen Sunday morning around 9 a.m. in the area of 400 Howard Drive in Sierra Vista. He was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Jonathan is around six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition which may cause him to be confused or easily lost, according to DPS.

DPS is asking anyone with information to call the Sierra Vista Police Department at (520) 458-3311.

