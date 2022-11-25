Watch Now
Sierra Vista man accused of First Degree Murder after Whetstone shooting

Suspect caught in Whetstone
Posted at 3:06 PM, Nov 25, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Sierra Vista has four charges against him, including one count of First Degree Murder and child abuse, following a shooting at Desert RV, according to court documents.

On Nov. 14, Bruce Alvin Hansberry went to Desert RV and began shooting employees at a local business.

One victim, 47-year-old Robert Lizarraga, died and another was left in critical condition, says Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

Hansberry then attempted to escape from law enforcement but was caught hours later and arrested without incident.

