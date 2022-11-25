Sierra Vista man accused of First Degree Murder after Whetstone shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man from Sierra Vista has four charges against him, including one count of First Degree Murder and child abuse, following a shooting at Desert RV, according to court documents.
On Nov. 14, Bruce Alvin Hansberry went to Desert RV and began shooting employees at a local business.
One victim, 47-year-old Robert Lizarraga, died and another was left in critical condition, says Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
RELATED: Suspect caught in man hunt after shooting in Whetstone
Hansberry then attempted to escape from law enforcement but was caught hours later and arrested without incident.
——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.