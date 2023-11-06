Sierra Vista UFO Conference: Calling all those 'who want to believe'

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extraterrestrial "believers" are holding Southeastern Arizona's second UFO conference in Sierra Vista.
Event organizers have the gathering planned for the second weekend of May at the Garden Place Suites, 100 N. Garden Ave.
"Get ready for an out of this world event in Sierra Vista, Arizona!" Psychic and medium Rhonda Hull confirmed the following with KGUN 9:
Friday, May 10
- (6 - 9 PM) Meet and greet scheduled in the hotel dining area
Saturday, May 11
- (8 - 9 AM) Gwen Farrell will host an experiencer group meeting in the hotel conference room.
- (10 AM) Jim Goodall will speak about Area 51 and its connection to alien technology.
- (11:45 AM) Stacey Wright will speak about the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) and man's origins relating to the Anunnaki.
- (1 -2 PM) Scheduled break for attendees and speakers
- (2:15 PM) Gwen Farrell will speak on contact modalities and experiences.
- (3 :30 PM) Jennifer Stein will speak on the Sacred Valley of Peru, including the cities of Cuzco, OllyanTayTambo, Sacsawama and Machu Pichu.
- (4 :30 PM) An all-star speaker panel featuring Stacey Wright, Gwen Farrell and Jim Goodall
Sunday, May 12
- (8 - 9 AM) Gwen Farrell will host an "experiencer" group meeting in the hotel conference room.
- (10 AM) Paranormal Rangers featuring Jonathan Dover and StanleyMilford Jr.
- (12 PM) David Childress presentation
- (2 - 3 PM) Scheduled break for attendees and speakers
- (3:15 PM) Travis Walton and Jennifer Stein will give a presentation utilizing film clips not featured in the Travis Walton documentary, followed with a Q&A.
- (4:30 PM) An all-star speaker panel featuring Jennifer Stein, Travis Walton, Jon Dover, Stanley Milford and David Childress.
"This year's event will be even bigger than last year. We have the Fire In the Sky guy himself Travis Walton, the Indiana Jones of Ancient Aliens David Childress, an ET experiencer therapist Gwen Farrell, Director of Arizona and Phoenix MUFON Stacey Wright, military aviation and Area 51 expert Jim Goodall, retired Navajo Rangers, who are now known as the Paranormal Rangers, and filmmaker/Gobekli Tepe explorer Jennifer Stein," added Hull. "We even have a tarot reader who will be joining us to give attendees a special treat."
