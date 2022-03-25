TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the National UFO Reporting Center's online database, 13% of all UFO sightings in Arizona are spotted in Tucson.

The non-profit Washington State corporation has a four-decade-old compilation of eye-witness testimonies.

This collection of reports reveals 604 of the 4,639 documented UFO sightings in Arizona are Tucson based.

The Grand Canyon state only accounts for 3.64% of the country's total of 127,302.

Arizona's latest spotting happened in Phoenix Thursday, March 3 at about 8 in the morning. A witness described it as egg shaped.

In addition to having a vast database, the center also includes explanations for what people may assume is a UFO, but is actually not.

Anyone interested in filing a report may do so on their website.