Lockdown lifted at Buena High School Monday after threat cleared

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lockdown was lifted at Sierra Vista Buena High School following a police investigation.
According to a Sierra Vista Unified School District spokeswoman, the lockdown lasted from about 10:10 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Police responded to a threat to the school, and a shelter-in-place order was lifted after authorities cleared the threat.
