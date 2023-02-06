Watch Now
Lockdown lifted at Buena High School Monday after threat cleared

Lockdown lifted at Buena High School Monday after threat cleared


Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 14:22:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A lockdown was lifted at Sierra Vista Buena High School following a police investigation.

According to a Sierra Vista Unified School District spokeswoman, the lockdown lasted from about 10:10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Police responded to a threat to the school, and a shelter-in-place order was lifted after authorities cleared the threat.

