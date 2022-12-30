Cochise County Sheriff concerned over teen involvement with cartel human smuggling

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traffic stops are turning into high-speed chases for Cochise County law enforcement. Some of those in the diver's seat aren’t even old enough to have a driver’s license.

“Social media has become a popular recruitment tool for the cartels. Officials say they are seeing more teens and young adults transporting migrants from the U.S. - Mexico border,” said Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.

A startling fact : Almost 99% of juvenile smugglers caught in Cochise County were found on apps, according to Dannels.

He says they’re promised large amounts of money for picking up border crossers and bringing them north.

“I had a couple students from a high school in Phoenix and they both admitted that was prevalent information to come to Cochise County and smuggle. It’s lucrative because of the money they get but they don’t look at the big picture — what they are being involved with. And that’s the international crime and a criminal cartel that does not respect them or anybody.”

Recent stops by U.S. Border Patrol and Cochise County Sheriff's deputies have shown the trend that more teenagers are involved as human smugglers.

Some are as young as 14 and 15 years old, and a long way from home.

“These kids should be doing something at home with mom and dad and family, and with their friends.



Instead they’re down here in Cochise County and other counties committing criminal activity with with a very violent criminal cartel.



And we’ve seen more of it than I’ve ever seen before.” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels

Minors caught are released to their guardians, rather than back on the streets—an obligation locals find very important to the safety of the child and the community.

“If mom or dad or their guardians know they are down here smuggling then yes, we go after charges. I like the slogan, know where your kids are at 10 o’clock at night check their bedrooms at one in the morning or two in the morning," Dannels said. "If they’re not there, give us a call. Give law enforcement a call. Let’s find your kid. I don’t want them in this county smuggling, 'cause they are putting themselves in harm's way.”

The Cochise County Sheriff's Department is doing what it can to handle the increased activity from the border.

They are waiting on guidance from the federal government and following the high court's decision to extend the stay of title 42.