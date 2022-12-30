Southern Arizona law enforcement, aid groups, weigh in on Title 42 decision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Title 42 will stay in place at least until oral arguments before high court in February, local law enforcement and humanitarian aid groups alike are weighing in on the decision.

The Kino Border Initiative, a faith-based organization, works to instill humanitarian assistance, education, research and advocacy as part of a bi-national effort to help migrants on both sides of the border in Nogales, Ariz.

Spokespeople at the organization say the news is devastating for migrants, but not surprising.

"They simply don't seem to realize that we're talking about human lives, lives that are at risk, lives that have been threatened, that are fleeing violence and persecution," said Pedro Velasco of the Kino Border Initiative.

Velasco says he's concerned the federal government isn't doing all it should to process the amount of people waiting at the border.

"...And they are basically stranded at the border towns like Nogales, in our case, waiting for an opportunity to be heard," Velasco said.

For Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, the stay on Title 42 is an opportunity for the federal government to work with state and local officials.

"The recipe to success on the border crisis right now is that when all governments come together and share a message, share an operational plan and go forward for the public they serve," Dannels told KGUN 9.

"Right now we're absent the federal government's plan and and they've shared nothing with us — from the White House to leadership in Congress. And they need to engage with state and locals — sheriffs, mayors — all of us. And let's work together on this and make this a safe border, instead of what it is today."

Title 42 was designed as a pandemic-era policy, allowing border officials to expel asylum-seekers for public health reasons.

In his dissenting opinion against the stay issued Tuesday, Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote "But the current border crisis is not a COVID crisis. And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for one emergency only because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency."

——-

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.