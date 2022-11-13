Watch Now
Sierra Vista UFO Conference May 2023

Features testimony of most well-documented UFO case of all time
Posted at 11:07 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 13:07:58-05

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extraterrestrial "believers" are holding Southeastern Arizona's first ever UFO conference in Sierra Vista.

Event organizers have planned the event for Friday, May 5 evening and all day Saturday, May 6, in the Garden Place Suites Hotel at 100 N. Garden Ave.

Psychic and medium Rhonda Hull told KGUN 9 the following guest speakers have confirmed:

  • Travis Walton
    • Will partake in Q&A session sharing abduction experience in the Sitgreaves National Forest
  • Michael Schratt
    • Author of "DARK FILES: A Pictorial History of Lost, Forgotten and Obscure UFO Encounters"
  • Jennifer Stein
    • Director/producer of the documentary highlighting Walton's abduction
  • James Keenan
    • UFO researcher and author of numerous books
  • Jim Goodall
    • Author of more than 20 books relating to alien activity
  • Stacey Wright
    • Arizona Mutual UFO Network Director
    • Worked as team leader on Roswell archaeological Digs with Don Schmitt

