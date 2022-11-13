Sierra Vista UFO Conference May 2023

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extraterrestrial "believers" are holding Southeastern Arizona's first ever UFO conference in Sierra Vista.

Event organizers have planned the event for Friday, May 5 evening and all day Saturday, May 6, in the Garden Place Suites Hotel at 100 N. Garden Ave.

Psychic and medium Rhonda Hull told KGUN 9 the following guest speakers have confirmed:



Travis Walton

Will partake in Q&A session sharing abduction experience in the Sitgreaves National Forest

Michael Schratt

Author of "DARK FILES: A Pictorial History of Lost, Forgotten and Obscure UFO Encounters"

Jennifer Stein

Director/producer of the documentary highlighting Walton's abduction

James Keenan

UFO researcher and author of numerous books

Jim Goodall

Author of more than 20 books relating to alien activity

Stacey Wright

Arizona Mutual UFO Network Director Worked as team leader on Roswell archaeological Digs with Don Schmitt



