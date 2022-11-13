Sierra Vista UFO Conference May 2023

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Extraterrestrial "believers" are holding Southeastern Arizona's first ever UFO conference in Sierra Vista.
Event organizers have planned the event for Friday, May 5 evening and all day Saturday, May 6, in the Garden Place Suites Hotel at 100 N. Garden Ave.
Psychic and medium Rhonda Hull told KGUN 9 the following guest speakers have confirmed:
- Travis Walton
- Will partake in Q&A session sharing abduction experience in the Sitgreaves National Forest
- Michael Schratt
- Author of "DARK FILES: A Pictorial History of Lost, Forgotten and Obscure UFO Encounters"
- Jennifer Stein
- Director/producer of the documentary highlighting Walton's abduction
- James Keenan
- UFO researcher and author of numerous books
- Jim Goodall
- Author of more than 20 books relating to alien activity
- Stacey Wright
- Arizona Mutual UFO Network Director
- Worked as team leader on Roswell archaeological Digs with Don Schmitt
