Sierra Vista man faces charges for being part of human smuggling organization

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Sierra Vista man, 25-year-old Tyler Myers, pled guilty in connection with his role as the coordinator for a human smuggling organization based in Tucson and Sierra Vista.

Myers pled guilty to the charge of 'Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit.'

He planned to transfer undocumented non-citizens for profit at least 13 times between 2018 and 2022.

Myers used the social media apps Snapchat and Telegram to recruit drivers as well as to monitor, supervise and coordinate the smuggling, which was done in real-time.

At least 44 undocumented non-citizens were arrested in southern Arizona by U.S. Border Patrol agents and Cochise County Sheriff's deputies in connection with Myers' involvement in the scheme.

A conviction for Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for Profit carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.