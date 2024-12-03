Get free legal guidance with KGUN 9's "Ask The Expert" family law phone bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., KGUN 9 News, in partnership with the State Bar of Arizona, is offering a special opportunity for Tucson-area residents to receive free one-on-one consultations with qualified family law experts.

This event provides vital support for those facing family law issues, such as divorce, child custody, adoption, guardianship, and more.

KGUN 9 is committed to supporting the community, and through this event we aim to offer guidance to families during challenging times. Our goal is to connect you with legal professionals who can provide the information you need to move forward. The phone number to call will be displayed during KGUN 9 newscasts.

This two-hour event will feature experienced family law attorneys ready to answer your questions. Consultations will be brief but insightful, designed to help you understand your options and take the first steps toward resolving family law matters. To make the most of your time, we recommend having relevant documents and specific questions ready.