Sierra Vista man arrested for child exploitation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a local man on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

SVPD received information that child sexual abuse material was transferred online using a Sierra Vista area IP address.

The 22-year-old, Jerome Pangilinan, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 12, while serving a search warrant on the 500 block of Coronado in Sierra Vista.

Following a cybertip from the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (AZICAC) Task Force to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the SVPD launched an investigation in Aug.

The cybertip revealed Pangilinan's email addresses, phone numbers, and online storage accounts. The electronic service provider informed the NCMEC that Pangilinan's storage account contained evidence of child sex abuse.

As part of the investigation, SVPD detectives and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations served the warrant on a home in Sierra Vista's 500 block of Coronado Drive.

They recovered related evidence from the residence. Pangilinan was arrested without incident.

Pangilinan was booked into the Cochise County Jail on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information contact, SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

