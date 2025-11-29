Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Shopping for peace and quiet on Black Friday

Staying clear of the stores
Staying clear of the stores
Shopping for peace and quiet on Black Friday
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are people who feel they just have to throw themselves into the frenetic world of Black Friday shopping but this is a story for people who say, “Yeah, go knock yourself out, I’m going for something peaceful.”

It can be hard enough just getting into a store parking lot, after that, good luck finding a space.

But all some people are shopping for is a pleasant place to be out in nature to feel some calm instead of the crazed contact sport of revved-up retail.

Raul Valdivia and Victoria Valadez found what they were looking for at the duck pond in Reid Park.

They say it’s: “Peaceful. Very peaceful. A lot more. Calm. Relaxing, Recharging.”

{nat sound of hitting ball}

Joe Battle calls hitting golf balls tranquil and frustrating at the same time but better than hitting a busy store.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith asked: “Have you ever been caught in the mall on this day?”

Battle says, “I was at Costco the other day, and yeah. It told me then I didn’t want to go back.”

And even people who love aggressive shopping will probably be needing some moments of calm a few weeks from now—when all those bills come in.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism