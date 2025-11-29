Shopping for peace and quiet on Black Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There are people who feel they just have to throw themselves into the frenetic world of Black Friday shopping but this is a story for people who say, “Yeah, go knock yourself out, I’m going for something peaceful.”

It can be hard enough just getting into a store parking lot, after that, good luck finding a space.

But all some people are shopping for is a pleasant place to be out in nature to feel some calm instead of the crazed contact sport of revved-up retail.

Raul Valdivia and Victoria Valadez found what they were looking for at the duck pond in Reid Park.

They say it’s: “Peaceful. Very peaceful. A lot more. Calm. Relaxing, Recharging.”

{nat sound of hitting ball}

Joe Battle calls hitting golf balls tranquil and frustrating at the same time but better than hitting a busy store.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith asked: “Have you ever been caught in the mall on this day?”

Battle says, “I was at Costco the other day, and yeah. It told me then I didn’t want to go back.”

And even people who love aggressive shopping will probably be needing some moments of calm a few weeks from now—when all those bills come in.

