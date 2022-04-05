Watch
Shooting near Ajo way leaves one victim with life-threatening injuries

Posted at 7:23 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 22:23:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to a shooting near Ajo way and 12th Avenue involving two people.

The incident occurred just around 5 p.m.

Officer located two victims, an adult man and woman.

The man half was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, the woman sustained non life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

Investigation is active.

