Shooting behind Walmart claims teen's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, Jan. 28 the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunshots behind the Walmart at Wetmore Road and First Avenue.

Deputies were working off- duty at the Walmart at 455 E. Wetmore Rd. when they heard gunshots coming from behind, in the Rillito Wash area.

A teen male was found along the Loop bike path with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 15-year-old Carlos Cadena. Next of kin has been notified.

According to PCSD, there was a physical altercation occurred between a group of people behind the business.

The fight escalated in the group, which included both adults and teens, and gunshots were fired.

Several witnesses to the shooting left the area before police arrived.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

