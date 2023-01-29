Shooting behind Walmart on Wetmore sends man to hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a shooting near Diamond St. Loop, behind the Walmart on E. Wetmore Road.

TPD tells KGUN the shooting sent a man to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" on Saturday night.

A suspect has not been identified or arrested. TPD asks anyone with information to call 911.

