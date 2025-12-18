Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Shake Shack confirms third location set to open in Tucson

shake-shack-restaurant-exterior-establishing-shot-las-vegas-4k-SBI-351260889.jpg
Storyblocks
Shake Shack announces third location in Tucson to be built in 2026.
shake-shack-restaurant-exterior-establishing-shot-las-vegas-4k-SBI-351260889.jpg
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shake Shack officials have confirmed plans for a third location on the city’s northside.

The fast-casual burger chain that originated in New York tells KGUN 9 it is planning to open a Shake Shack at Casas Adobes Plaza, located at 633 W. Ina Rd., with a target opening year of 2026.

The Ina Road restaurant would join two other Tucson locations previously reported by KGUN 9.

Those planned locations include:

  • 5545 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 101
  • 3105 N. Campbell Ave.

Shake Shack’s brand communications team confirmed the Ina Road location but stated that no additional details are available yet, including a specific opening timeline.

The Ina Road site would mark Shake Shack’s first planned location on Tucson’s northwest side, bringing the chain closer to Casas Adobes and surrounding neighborhoods.

KGUN 9 will continue tracking the project and update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism