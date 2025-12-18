Shake Shack confirms third location set to open in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Shake Shack officials have confirmed plans for a third location on the city’s northside.

The fast-casual burger chain that originated in New York tells KGUN 9 it is planning to open a Shake Shack at Casas Adobes Plaza, located at 633 W. Ina Rd., with a target opening year of 2026.

The Ina Road restaurant would join two other Tucson locations previously reported by KGUN 9.

Those planned locations include:



5545 E. Broadway Blvd., Suite 101

3105 N. Campbell Ave.

Shake Shack’s brand communications team confirmed the Ina Road location but stated that no additional details are available yet, including a specific opening timeline.

The Ina Road site would mark Shake Shack’s first planned location on Tucson’s northwest side, bringing the chain closer to Casas Adobes and surrounding neighborhoods.

KGUN 9 will continue tracking the project and update this story as more information becomes available.