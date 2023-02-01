Several thousand lose electric service in Santa Cruz County Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 10,000 UniSource Energy Services customers in Santa Cruz County lost power Wednesday morning.
According to the utility's outage map, the affected area was south of Madera Canyon. There was no estimated time for power to be restored.
Many of the outages started around 4 a.m.
