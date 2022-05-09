Serious motorcycle injury collision East Grant Road and North Alvernon way closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle.
Officers say to avoid East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way as detectives proceed with their investigation.
As more information comes in we will keep this article updated.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 8, 2022
Officers from @OpsMidtown are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. Grant Rd. & N. Alvernon Wy. as officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. Expect delays for next several hours.
Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AKXXNYv5bV
