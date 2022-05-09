Watch
Serious motorcycle injury collision East Grant Road and North Alvernon way closed

Posted at 5:08 PM, May 08, 2022
2022-05-08

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle.

Officers say to avoid East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way as detectives proceed with their investigation.

As more information comes in we will keep this article updated.

