Serious motorcycle injury collision East Grant Road and North Alvernon way closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle.

Officers say to avoid East Grant Road and North Alvernon Way as detectives proceed with their investigation.

As more information comes in we will keep this article updated.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from @OpsMidtown are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of E. Grant Rd. & N. Alvernon Wy. as officers are investigating a serious-injury collision involving a motorcycle. Expect delays for next several hours.



Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/AKXXNYv5bV — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 8, 2022

