Fatal motorcycle collision East Grant Road and North Alvernon way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Last Sunday, May 8th, at around 3:44 p.m. there was a collision at the intersection of East Grand Road and North Alvernon Way.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says the collision involved a red 2015 Ford Focus and a black 2020 Harley-Davidson FXST Motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as 30-year-old Josef Carlisle Nicholai Carisbarone he was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic Unit Detectives say Carisbarone was traveling northbound on North Alvernon Way in the curb lane approaching East Grant Road on a green light. When Carisbarone entered the intersection the Ford Focus was making a left turn southbound Alvernon Way onto eastbound Grant Road in front of the motorcycle. This caused the motorcycle to turn on its side and collided with the Ford.

The DUI unit says the driver of the Ford was not impaired.

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Carisbarone passed away due to his injuries.

TPD says the investigation is still ongoing.

