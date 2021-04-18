Watch
Serious injury crash shuts down portion of Irvington Rd.

Posted at 7:09 PM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 22:10:42-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say a serious injury crash on Irvington Rd. near S. Mountain Ave. has shut down the roadway in both east and west directions.

The portion of road impacted is Irvington, from Mountain Ave. to S. Calle Pilar.

TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.

