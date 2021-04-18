Serious injury crash shuts down portion of Irvington Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police say a serious injury crash on Irvington Rd. near S. Mountain Ave. has shut down the roadway in both east and west directions.
The portion of road impacted is Irvington, from Mountain Ave. to S. Calle Pilar.
TPD is asking drivers to avoid the area.
🔴🚦TRAFFIC ALERT🚦🔴— Ofc. Melissa Ayun (@OfficerAyun) April 18, 2021
Please avoid E. Irvington Rd. from S. Mountain Ave. to S. Calle Pilar. Traffic is closed both East & West bound.
Operations Division South is investigating a traffic accident with serious injuries.
Use alternate route. @Tucson_Police