Serious injury crash shuts down part of Ft. Lowell Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say a serious injury crash has shut down eastbound Ft. Lowell Rd. between Stone and Estrella Friday morning.
TPD officers are investigating the crash that involved one vehicle.
Officers are asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
