Serious injury collision near Starr Pass

Area closed, find alternate route
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 09, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police responded to a single vehicle collision involving serious injuries.

The collision occurred at the intersection of West Starr Pass Boulevard and South Greasewood Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

