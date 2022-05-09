Serious injury collision near Starr Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson police responded to a single vehicle collision involving serious injuries.
The collision occurred at the intersection of West Starr Pass Boulevard and South Greasewood Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 9, 2022
Officers are investigating a serious-injury single vehicle collision. The intersection of W. Starr Pass Blvd. & S. Greasewood Rd. will be shut down temporarily, please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Ubnc8fBGEz
