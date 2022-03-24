Watch
Serious injury collision near 12th Avenue and West Veterans Boulevard, traffic closed

Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 24, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Department is investigating a serious-injury collision involving a single vehicle.

The collision occurred near 12th Avenue and West Veterans Boulevard.

A woman was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The area is shut down.

Officers are asking drivers to use an alternate route.

