Serious injuries reported involving a motorcycle crash near 22nd Street

Posted at 10:13 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 01:13:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a serious injury collision involving a motorcycle on Friday evening.

According to Tucson Police Department, the collision occurred near East 22nd Street and South Lakeshore Lane.

The westbound lanes of traffic have been shutdown at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

