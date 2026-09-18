Senator Jon Kyl remembered

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The story of modern Arizona is to some degree the story of modern leaders who helped it adapt to the challenge of building a modern world in the harsh environment of the desert. Now one of those leaders has died. Senator Jon Kyl is dead at the age of 84.

“I always felt like his north star was do what's right, and that really served him well, both his political judgment as well as his ability to work with others, which is a really important part of being in Congress, and he he was a 10 out of 10, and the gold standard on both items.”

Over 30 years, as a campaign manager, and later as a senior staffer, Jake Logan knew Jon Kyl well.

He says one of Kyl’s most important achievements was to tackle the complexities of ensuring our desert state had enough water to thrive.

“Before he was elected to Congress, he was a water attorney, so he had a lot of knowledge and background in water law, and I think that would be a huge lasting legacy.”

Logan says Kyl was committed to protecting public lands like the Grand Canyon and national forests.

“For those of your viewers in Southern Arizona, he was instrumental in the port of entry improving that through Nogales, so we were able to have commerce with Mexico. He touched it all.”

Congressman Juan Ciscomani remembers working with Senator Kyl when Senator John Mc Cain died in office and then Governor Doug Ducey brought Kyl back to the Senate to fill part of McCain’s term.

Ciscomani was working on border issues as head of the Arizona-Mexico Commission.

He says Kyl set the example for getting things done across political lines.

“People still talk about his artful negotiating skills behind the scenes with both sides, just to get results and never bashing the other side. Being respectful, being a gentleman, a statesman, someone that worked hard during his time in office. So all these traits that he has are things that Washington still talks about, and it's amazing.”

And people who knew Jon Kyl say there is still a place in politics for the style he used to represent Arizona.

