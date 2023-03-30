Senate votes to fund Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind for two years instead of eight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind will no longer be funded by House Bill 2456.

State Senators terminated the bill on March, 29.

The program terminates every few years, and a new bill is usually passed to extend it.

Lawmakers amended the bill to fund the school for only two years instead of eight years during a Senate hearing this morning.

Community members attended the hearing to voice their concerns.

One member happened to be an Oscar winner from Mesa, Arizona, Troy Kotsur.

Kotsur won an Oscar for his supporting role in the movie Coda.

He has been deaf since birth and testified during the hearing to ask the Senate for full funding.

With House Bill 2456 yet to pass, the future of ASDB remains unclear