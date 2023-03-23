Parents, activists of Arizona's deaf and blind community hope ASDB is funded 'for another eight years'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Schools for the Deaf and Blind is set to terminate on July 1. The program terminates every few years, and a new bill is usually passed to extend it.

Some parents and activists feel like it's taking longer than usual.

"It seems like it’s becoming more of a political football being played with the lives of a little over 2,200 children with sensory disabilities across the state," said PV Jantz, who is deaf and has a child enrolled at ASDB.

He questioned why lawmakers have not established direct communication with those who will be most affected and who are most knowledgeable.

"Not once have they said, 'Hey, what do you think about this?' or ‘Hey, what’s the concern about that?' Nothing," Jantz said.

The lack of communication is why Jantz, chose to use his voice during the interview rather than the ASL interpreter who was present.

"When I’m able to use my voice, I can have people listen to me directly," he said. "I can have them pay attention to me directly."

ASDB alumna Lisa Furr, one of two people who used an interpreter, says the school closing will have repercussions as thousands of students seek new schools that lack the necessary resources.

"It’s important to have teachers who are specialized and experts, and [are] experienced and know how to teach deaf and hard-of-hearing children," Furr said.

As the future of ASDB hangs in the balance, Arizona Association of the Deaf President Jason Schmidt hopes lawmakers do the right thing.

"Fund it for another eight years," he said. "For some reason, they’re holding back for money, budgetary reasons. We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes."

We reached out to the bill’s sponsors who have not returned a request for comment.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

