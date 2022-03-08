Watch
Senate OKs several election law changes, but 3 fail

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate has approved several revisions to the state’s election laws but three were rejected when majority Republicans failed to muster the needed 16 votes.

Monday's rejection of the three bills is a sign that many of dozens of Republican-sponsored election law changes set for Senate votes in the coming days are likely to face trouble getting past at least one GOP senator.

Republican Sen. Paul Boyer said before the vote that he has trouble with many of the bills, and his was the key vote in blocking those that failed Monday.

Republicans hold single-vote majorities in both the Senate and the House, so any GOP member can derail a bill if it has no Democratic backing.

