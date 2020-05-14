Sen. Martha McSally Hosts Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senator Martha McSally hosted Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy in Tucson today.

The duo toured Raytheon, learning how the company is safely allowing workers to provide equipment for military use.

“I'm very proud,” McSally said during a press conference, “to see Tucsonans…those who are working here…many of them veterans who are making a difference every single day.”

McCarthy said he is thankful for Raytheon’s support throughout the decades to the Department of the Army – and especially now during the COVID-19 crisis.

“No time like now we need American manufacturing to stand up to this challenge,” he said, “to continue to bend metal and bring us the capabilities that we need to win in combat. So we’re very grateful for all those folks getting in the car and coming to work today, like many others have throughout the country.”

Regarding troop safety, McCarthy says the Army is practicing social distancing “very, very aggressively”. He says the Army also practices social distancing in training and deployment -- explaining when large groups of soldiers go into formation, they are tested to ensure that negative cases stay in a safe bubble when pursuing their mission.

“But it’s the constant vigilance of checking people’s temperature, asking them questions whether or not they have the symptoms, and then ultimately when we think there’s a challenge with an individual you peel them off, put them in isolation, and start getting them the medication and treatment that they need to overcome what could potentially be a COVID-19 positive event.”

McCarthy continued that these measures will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

He also says that the Army has been integral in the development of vaccines for other major virus’s in the past – and is working hard to develop a COVID-19 vaccine now.

“We’re starting past the primates and small animals and entering humans and could have a potential vaccine, whether it’s a government-based solution or in the private sector, as early as this fall.”

McSally concluded that having a strong military and taking care of soldier health is essential during this crisis.

“We still have a mission to do and our adversaries are trying to exploit and take advantage of this crisis and we need to stand strong. Be safe and be strong and be ready to be able to fight tonight. And that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

