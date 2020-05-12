Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Sen. McSally holds telephone town hall discussing family safety

items.[0].videoTitle
Senator Martha McSally taking on family safety today during a telephone town hall.
Posted at 10:35 PM, May 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-12 01:35:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senator Martha McSally taking on family safety today during a telephone town hall.

She spoke with Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel who says domestic violence is on the rise.

Allister Adel said "Our kiddos are not in school. They're not with their teachers for mandatory reporters. So unfortunately, we are bracing bracing for the awful likelihood that we will likely see an uptick in child abuse charges this fall in the schools open up."

She said today during the call crisis lines are already seeing about 25 percent more calls than they were before the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.