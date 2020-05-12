Sen. McSally holds telephone town hall discussing family safety

TUCSON, Ariz. — Senator Martha McSally taking on family safety today during a telephone town hall.

She spoke with Maricopa County attorney Allister Adel who says domestic violence is on the rise.

Allister Adel said "Our kiddos are not in school. They're not with their teachers for mandatory reporters. So unfortunately, we are bracing bracing for the awful likelihood that we will likely see an uptick in child abuse charges this fall in the schools open up."

She said today during the call crisis lines are already seeing about 25 percent more calls than they were before the pandemic.