Sen. Gallego talks ICE, possible government shutdown at virtual town hall

Arizona Sen. Gallego covered a range of topics, including ICE and a possible government shutdown in a virtual town hall that KGUN 9's Concetta Callahan attended on Monday.

Sen. Gallego said one of his biggest concerns when it comes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is the possibility of Native Americans being racially profiled.

Gallego said a lot of Latinos in the Tucson area have indigenous blood. He said nearly 40% of people in our community would be potentially targeted.

Gallego also raised concerns about the possibility of a partial government shutdown this Friday.

Sen. Gallego said certain needs will have to be met for there to be bipartisan support for a Department of Homeland Security funding bill.

"We can still have some legitimate restrictions on how these people are conducting themselves," he said. "We don't have to racially profile in order to have immigration enforcement."

Sen. Gallego said he also strongly believes if Democrats and Republicans can agree on ICE using warrants and staying away from sensitive places, like churches and schools, the DHS funding bill will get the support it needs to pass.

