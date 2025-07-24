I-10 eastbound reopens after semi truck caught fire near Eloy

UPDATE: The lanes have reopened, according to ADOT.
The cab of a semi truck caught fire Thursday afternoon on Interstate 10 near Eloy.
The fire blocked three lanes of traffic.
According to the Department of Public Safety, there are no injuries related to the incident.
