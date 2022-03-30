Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Semi-truck hits two bicyclists near Ajo Way and Second Avenue

Area closed due to accident
thumbnail_processed-1b60824c-9491-487e-a49c-33e515afa046_mZ2J8Gfe.jpg
KGUN9
Semi-truck hits two bicyclists
thumbnail_processed-1b60824c-9491-487e-a49c-33e515afa046_mZ2J8Gfe.jpg
Posted at 4:19 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 19:19:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is responding to a semi collision involving two bicyclists.

Officers say it happened westbound Ajo Way at South Second Avenue.

One adult male and one adult female were transported with life-threatening injuries.

Police are on the scene investigating.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as it is closed.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!