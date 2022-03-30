Semi-truck hits two bicyclists near Ajo Way and Second Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is responding to a semi collision involving two bicyclists.
Officers say it happened westbound Ajo Way at South Second Avenue.
One adult male and one adult female were transported with life-threatening injuries.
Police are on the scene investigating.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area as it is closed.
