Semi-trailer rollover shuts down Valencia Road Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A semi-trailer rollover wreck shut down Valencia Road at Interstate 10 Tuesday.
According to Tucson police, the wreck caused a diesel spill.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) December 27, 2022
Valencia Road will be shut down for both east and west travel under I-10. Crews are clearing a semi-trailer rollover and diesel spill. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/UeMSgQNxLV
Alternate routes included Irvington and Kino Parkway.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.