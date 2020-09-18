Select Sabino Canyon trails to reopen Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. — A select group of trails located in Sabino Canyon will reopen Monday.

According to the Coronado National Forest, the trails include:

Oracle Ridge Trail #1 (3.2 miles)

Brush Corral Trail #19 (1.75 miles)

Mint Spring Trail #20 (0.3 mile)

Box Camp Trail #22 (3.5 miles)

Sabino West Fork Trail #24 (1 mile)

Esperero Trail #25 (3.3 miles)

Finger Rock Trail #42 (1.5 miles)

Pima Canyon Trail #62 (2.4 miles)

Ventana Trail #98 (2 miles)

Pontatoc Trail #410 (2 miles)

Guthrie trail #704A (0.5 mile)

Arizona Trail (32.5 miles)

The area was shut down as part of the Bighorn Fire closure order.

"We've worked to implement emergency treatments so we can provide as many recreation opportunities to the public as possible." said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger. "Visitors should be aware that Sabino Canyon looks different after the fire due to mitigation measures implemented by the BAER team. Hazards still exist in the burn scar and the general forest, so I implore visitors to be safe, heed the signs, and be vigilant"

The shuttle and visitor center are still closed, according to the Coronado National Forest.

