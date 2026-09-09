Economic forum discusses high cost of living and potential solutions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It is hard to escape the high cost of living. We had a chance to talk with Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero about what can, and should be done about it.

The Economic Forum is based on data from UnidosUS, an organization that says Latinos add $117 billion to Arizona’s economy each year.

But the high cost of living is a strain—-with high food costs, and the high cost of buying or renting a place to live.

Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva says Arizona families have seen their costs go up an average of $3300 a year.

“That's just a real low number for a small family and when you have a bigger family the costs are exponentially more expensive . You know, child care is $27,000 a year for two children. You know the cost of our electric bills is $300 more dollars a month on average. I mean those are real costs and wages are not increasing with the cost of living.”

She says voters have reason to be frustrated with both parties. But she says it was a sign lawmakers are getting the message when Republicans and Democrats pulled together to pass a bill designed to make homes cheaper and more available.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero sees affordable, reliable housing as the foundation of a stronger community for everyone even for people who did not need assistance.

“Poverty affects everyone. It's like that saying, a high tide lifts all boats. It's when families have affordable housing, and stability they worry less about being able to pay their rent, and they go out and they buy that extra pair of tennis shoes that their kids need to play sports which creates, a good path for children. They can spend more on groceries, they go out to eat more as a family, so, family stability.”

Both the Mayor and the Congresswoman hope voters will force change to White House actions like tariffs and the war with Iran which they say are raising the cost of living. But Mayor Romero says Tucson is doing what it can to lower costs on the local level with housing assistance, free transit and low cost child care.

