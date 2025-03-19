Secretary of State Adrian Fontes 'strongly considering' run for AZ-07 seat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes is "strongly considering" a run for the vacant 7th Congressional District seat, he said on X.

Fontes would become one of more than a dozen people vying to replace the late Congressman Raúl Grijalva, who died on March 13 after a long battle with lung cancer.

"I am strongly considering a run to represent AZ-07, a place where I was born and raised, served my country in the Marine Corps, and protected democracy," Fontes said. "I will have more to say in the days ahead."

Fontes grew up in Nogales, which is part of the 7th District.

13 people have already filed Statements of Interest in the AZ-07 special election, meaning they are collecting signatures to appear on the ballot.

One of those 13 is Republican Daniel Butierez, who lost to Rep. Grijalva in the 2024 election.

On the Democratic side, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says she will not run for the seat. Pima County Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, Raúl's daughter, has not said anything about running, though one political consultant says she would have a good chance in the special election.

A special primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, July 15, and the special general election will be held on Tuesday, September 23.

While he considers his run, Fontes says right now he wants to focus on remembering and appreciating "the life and legacy of the late Congressman Grijalva."