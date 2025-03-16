Candlelight vigil to honor Congressman Raúl Grijalva

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A candlelight vigil is scheduled to honor the life of the late Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva, who passed away Thursday at the age of 77 after a long battle with cancer.

Girjalva's office is inviting the community to stand with them in love and solidarity on Sunday, March 16 at 6 p.m., with the blessing of his daughter Adelita Grijalva.

The vigil will be held at the Congressman's office at the El Pueblo Neighborhood Center, 101 W. Irvington Rd, Building 4.

In a statement on Grijalva's Facebook, his office wrote, "Arizona has lost a true champion, but his spirit lives on in the community he fought so tirelessly for. Let us come together as a community to honor his legacy, celebrate his dedication, and reaffirm our commitment to continuing his important work."

KGUN 9 will be attending the vigil and will bring you more coverage of the event at 10 p.m.