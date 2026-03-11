Second Shake Shack opens in Tucson, this time on the Eastside

Tucson's second Shake Shack opened Wednesday, this time on the city's east side, at 5545 E. Broadway, on the corner of Broadway and Craycroft.

The fast-casual burger chain opened its first Tucson location at Casas Abodes Plaza on the Northwest side in February.

The Shake Shack brand began as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001. It offers a wide range of menu items, including a black truffle burger, avocado bacon chicken sandwich and a cherry blossom shake.

A third Shake Shack is currently being built at 3105 N. Campbell Ave., just south of East Fort Lowell Road.