Second Shake Shack opens in Tucson, this time on the Eastside

Photo credit: Shake Shack
Tucson's second Shake Shack opened Wednesday, this time on the city's east side, at 5545 E. Broadway, on the corner of Broadway and Craycroft.

The fast-casual burger chain opened its first Tucson location at Casas Abodes Plaza on the Northwest side in February.

The Shake Shack brand began as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001. It offers a wide range of menu items, including a black truffle burger, avocado bacon chicken sandwich and a cherry blossom shake.

A third Shake Shack is currently being built at 3105 N. Campbell Ave., just south of East Fort Lowell Road.

