Second food truck fentanyl dealer sentenced

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The second man tied to a food truck fentanyl sting by Tucson Police Counter Narcotics is going to prison to serve a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

A Superior Court judge sentenced Joshua Martin Nunley Thursday for one count of solicitation of possession of a narcotic. Nunley received credit for more than a year already served.

Nunley admitted to selling 2,000 fentanyl pills per month out of his father's food truck.

Nunley's father Jose pled guilty to a similar charge and was sentenced in January to four-and-a-half years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence.

According to court records, Counter Narcotics conducted surveillance on Jose Nunley's food truck at North Alvernon Way and East 5th Street back in October 2021. During that time, officers witnessed the Nunleys selling fentanyl at the truck.

Authorities say one woman connected with the case still remains outstanding.

