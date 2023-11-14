Second degree murder conviction for U.S. Marshal Deputy killing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday, a federal jury found Ryan Schlesinger guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of US Marshal Deputy Chase White, along with multiple other counts.

Despite being unable to reach a verdict on the primary charge of first-degree murder, this decision carries significant weight.

According to the US Attorney's Office. on Nov. 29, 2018, deputies with the United States Marshals Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force attempted to serve a felony arrest warrant on Schlesinger for allegedly stalking a Tucson Police Department (TPD) sergeant.

Schlesinger refused to exit his residence and opened fire on the deputies, who were outside his window. Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White was shot twice in the upper torso and died a short time later.

According to court documents, Schlesinger was also found guilty of the remaining charges filed against him, including three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer, four counts of assault of a federal officer and five counts of discharging a firearm during a violent offense. The sentences range from 20 years to life.

U.S. District Judge Raner C. Collins will sentence Schlesinger on Jan. 22, 2024 at 9 a.m.