Prosecutors seek death penalty for man accused of killing U.S. Marshal

TUCSON, Ariz. — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing a deputy U.S. marshal at a Tucson home in 2018.

According to documents filed in federal court earlier this month, prosecutors say the crime of first degree murder of a federal officer can carry a sentence of death and outlined why they believe the punishment is warranted in the case.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White, 41, was killed while attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for Ryan Schlesinger on Tucson's north side. Schlesinger was arrested after an hour-long standoff with authorities at the home.

In the court filing, dated Sept. 8, prosecutors outline several reasons they believe Schlesinger should be sentenced to death for his crimes, arguing Schlesinger's crime was premeditated, that his criminal history suggests a future danger to the public, that he attempted to kill more than one person in the incident, and that he murdered a federal officer who was performing his official duties at the time.

Schlesinger is still awaiting trial in the case, and hasn't been convicted.