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Search and Rescue recovers body in San Pedro Riparian conservation area

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Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search &amp; Rescue
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Members of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue team recovered a body from the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, Sunday.

The team hiked into the area of the Millville and Petroglyph Discovery Trail, according to a social media post on the Search & Rescue Facebook page.

Part of the way was achieved by vehicle, while the rest of the recovery required a "coordinated carry-out over terrain."

The body was recovered and transported to a local funeral home for transport to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.

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