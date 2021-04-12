Watch
Scottsdale police investigating a suspected suicide case

Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 15:55:16-04

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say a man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife and barricading himself in their home before turning a gun on himself.

The names and ages of the couple haven’t been released yet. Police say a hours-long standoff began around 5 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to the couple’s home. When officers arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds in front of the house. Police say she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officers tried to make contact with the woman’s husband inside the home, but he didn’t respond. A SWAT team eventually made its way inside around 10:45 p.m. and found the man dead from what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

