Save money at the pump May 7: Circle K slashes gas up to 40¢/gal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Circle K is bringing its coast‑to‑coast “America’s Party Stop” celebration to Tucson this summer, and local drivers could see real savings at the pump. On Thursday, May 7, participating Circle K locations across Tucson will take part in Fuel Day, offering customers discounts of up to 40 cents per gallon during the promotion window — plus a chance to win free gas for the summer.

The promotion runs 4:00–7:00 p.m. local time on May 7 for all customers at participating stores. Members of Circle K’s Inner Circle loyalty program get a head start: Inner Circle members can redeem the fuel discount beginning at 12:01 a.m. and through 3:00 p.m. that day, and they’re automatically eligible to enter the company’s Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes. Circle K will select 250 winners nationwide — each receiving a $315 gift card intended to cover fuel for the summer — with winners drawn weekly through July 4. (Official rules and entry details are on circlek.com/america-250; Inner Circle enrollment is free via the app, website or text.)

Beyond the pump, Tucson Circle K customers can cash in on pocket-friendly summer deals at participating stores: a $2.50 meal deal (roller grill item plus Polar Pop or select Coca‑Cola beverage) and a $2.50 budget car wash tier.

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Circle K is also tying the promotion to a local-minded cause. Ten percent of May 7 Fuel Day profits collected between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. (up to a $250,000 cap nationally) will be donated to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, which provides college scholarships to military children who lost a parent in the line of duty. The chain said in a press release that in‑store donation opportunities will also be available from May 13 through June 30, and that a joint contribution from Circle K and PepsiCo will further support the foundation — a point that may resonate with families and service members connected to Davis‑Monthan Air Force Base and Tucson’s veteran community.

“America only turns 250 once, but our commitment to delivering real value for our customers is every day,” said Circle K’s Louise Warner, EVP of North America Operations. For Tucson drivers who fill up after work on May 7, that “real value” could be a noticeable drop on the pump price.

A few quick notes for Tucson motorists: the Inner Circle fuel offer is limited to registered members and has usage limits (including a per‑transaction gallon cap). Discounted pump prices during the Fuel Day window will display at participating stations; check the Circle K app or circlek.com/america-250 for participating locations and full terms.